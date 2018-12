CARRIERO, Lucy and Rocco

CARRIERO, Lucy And Rocco - December is a time of year when we like to rekindle thoughts of yesteryear. Time only illuminates the wonderful memories we hold dear. As long as we have memories, we will always hold you close in our hearts. We are the sum of your kindness, strength, guidance, gentleness, character, selflessness, and love. We love you forever - Daughters, Susan, Rosemary, and SharoN