CARLUCCI, Kenneth A., Jr.

CARLUCCI - Kenneth A., Jr. December 6, 2018. Beloved husband of Anne (nee Mazzola) Carlucci. Devoted father of Nicholas and Kenneth A. Carlucci III. The family will receive friends and the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Sunday from 2-6 PM, where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com.