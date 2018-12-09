CAMMARANO, Kathryn L. "Kathy" (Nelson)

Of Clarence Center, graduated into her Heavenly role of serving The One she most loved, her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on December 7, 2018, at age 53, beloved wife of 31 years of John A. Cammarano; devoted mother of Shawnmarie (fiance John Allan) Cammarano and Sherye Cammarano; loving daughter of Milt and Carol (nee Gardner) Nelson; dear sister of Cindy Weisor, Karen Nelson and Mike (Lisa) Nelson; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Relatives and friends may visit The Chapel at CrossPoint, 500 Crosspoint Pkwy., Getzville, on Monday from 4-8 PM, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kathy's memory may be made to Let Them LOL, www.ltlol.com or Roswell Park Cancer Institute, www.roswellpark.org. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com