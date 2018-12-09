BYRON, Thomas R.

BYRON - Thomas R. December 3, 2018; husband of the late Suzanne; brother of Joseph and the late Michael; son of the late Joseph and Geraldine Byron; survived by cousins. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Benedict RC Church (Main St., at Eggert Rd., Amherst), Wednesday, December 12th at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1298 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209. Visit www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com