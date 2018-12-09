BUSCH, Margaret (Fox)

BUSCH - Margaret (nee Fox)

Of Clearwater, FL, formerly of South Buffalo, October 23, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Frank; dedicated mother of Frank, Margaret, Diane, Jeffrey, Nancy, Curtis, Gloria, Joseph, the late Debra and James. Dear sister of Irene, Mildred, and the late George, Marian, Benny, Anne and Kay. Cherished grandmother of 44; fond great-grandmother of many. The family will receive friends for a Memorial Gathering Tuesday 9-11 AM, at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 1884 South Park Ave. (near Tifft), where Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Mrs. Busch worked for many years as a home health care aide. During retirement she enjoyed visits to local bingo games and casinos. Margaret prided herself on cooking for family and friends, especially her homemade spaghetti and meatballs. Share your condolences: www.nightengalefuneralhome.com