BUNCE, David J.

BUNCE - David J. Died peacefully in the arms of his daughter on December 5, 2018, two days shy of his 80th birthday. David was born in Buffalo, NY on December 7, 1938, one of three children of Wilbert Bunce of Ontario, Canada and Jane (Tuyn) Bunce of Buffalo. He attended Bishop Fallon High School in Buffalo, where he excelled in the drama department. After high school, he joined the Air Force and served as a Chaplain's Assistant in Morocco and Germany, where he met his future wife, Grace Dufour of Trenton, IL. They were married at St. Clare's Church in Basel, Switzerland on January 16, 1959. David and Grace moved to Buffalo and started a family. He had his first experience in sales with the Larson Company, but was hired by Ross Laboratories in 1963, a career path that would profoundly affect his life and his family's future, leading eventually to a position with the company as District Manager in New Orleans, LA in 1967. There he would remain and rise to Regional Manager until his retirement, winning countless sales awards along the way and establishing a reputation as a consummate leader in his company, and most importantly, making friendships with his Ross associates and their families that would last a lifetime. David was known for his wit, his large and warm personality, his razor-sharp memory, and most of all for his love and devotion to his family, especially for his wife Grace. His passions included the study of history, his large library, cooking, and dining out with friends and family. He was also devoted to his Catholic faith and served as a greeter and usher at Mary Queen of Peace, where he formed many new friendships that would last to his final days. David is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Bunce and Dolores Olivarez of Seymour, IN; his daughter, Jennifer Maurice of Mandeville, LA; his son, Eric Bunce of Norco, LA; his daughter and son-in-law Carla and Clyde Ponthieux of Mandeville; his sister Jane Bunce of Philadelphia, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Grace, his parents, Wilbert and Jane Bunce, and his brother, Theodore Bunce. After a Burial Mass at Mary Queen of Peace, he will be interred at St. Joseph Abbey Cemetery in St. Benedict, LA on December 11, 2018.