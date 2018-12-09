Weekend in Review: Rumblings of the Buffalo Mafia, Bills lose and more

As a chilly weekend comes to a close, you may have been busy holiday shopping or watching the Buffalo Bills lose to the New York Jets. Here are some stories you may have missed.

In wiretap conversations made public as part of a drug trafficking case, a 52-year old Hamilton, Ont., man allegedly claims he is the new second-in-charge of the Buffalo Mafia and the first Canadian to serve in a leadership position in a U.S.-based Mafia family.

•••

After years of planning, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority this month will launch a project now pegged at $80 million to accommodate the continued passenger growth anticipated at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

•••

Garrett Strickland is on a journey — one that is becoming increasingly common and sadly familiar. As is the case for just about anyone struggling with addiction, his journey hasn’t been a simple one.

•••

Park School’s former headmaster, Donald J. Graff had experience of his own with accusations of improper sexual actions toward a child. Graff served as a priest in Hawaii from 1963 until 1972 and was accused in a 2016 lawsuit of molesting a 13-year-old boy in Hawaii in 1964.

•••

Both the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets dealt with several injuries during New York's 27-23 win at New Era Field as the Bills' Josh Allen became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to run for 100 yards in back-to-back games.

•••

Canisius College student Andrew Sipowicz, right, received a note from 11-year-old Ziarra Griffin after the school bus she was riding in damaged his car. Sipowicz, Ziarra Griffin and her mother Tocarra appeared Friday on CBS Evening News.

•••

Santa costumes, Christmas pajamas and more festive attire could be seen on Chippewa on Saturday for the annual SantaCon Buffalo.

