With Bills' special teams a mess, is Danny Crossman on hot seat?

Danny Crossman is officially on the hot seat.

The Buffalo Bills’ special teams are a mess, and the unit’s coordinator is getting much of the blame following a 27-23 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

In addition to Stephen Hauschka’s blocked field goal, the Bills’ kick coverage unit allowed returns of 51 and 86 yards in the first half. That handed New York 10 points, keeping the Jets in a game in which they were outgained, 230-68, in the first two quarters.

“We’ve got to get it fixed,” an exasperated McDermott said of the special teams. “You can’t win football games going out and playing poor special teams.”

McDermott said that he asked Crossman to make adjustments at halftime. That led to Hauschka being asked to use squib kicks.

"We came in and wanted to target a different directional kick and we didn't get that done," McDermott said. "After we started off the way we did on special teams, it was trying to make an adjustment within the game. ... At the end of the day, we weren't good enough."

The Jets’ average drive start was their own 47-yard line, 20 yards better than the Bills’ average start.

“That’s not a recipe for success right there,” McDermott said.

The special teams did make some amends on the second-half kickoff, as Siran Neal forced a fumble by Jets kick returner Andre Roberts that was recovered by Marcus Murphy. That set up a 29-yard Hauschka field goal that put the Bills up, 20-13.

Hauschka missed a 54-yard field goal wide left in the fourth quarter with the game tied, 20-20, but did come back to hit a 36-yarder to give the Bills a 23-20 lead with 2:35 remaining.