Jets' Jordan Jenkins: Bills' Dion Dawkins 'classless,' could have ended my career

New York Jets outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins said Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins could have ended his career with a chop block on the first play of the Jets’ 27-23 victory Sunday at New Era Field, and said he responded by threatening to “kill you if you do that again.”

“That kind of play is not what you need in this league,” Jenkins said. “That’s real dirty. If I got fined in the preseason 20 Gs for taking Alex Smith to the ground, that ought to be even more, because that’s a career-ender. You don’t do that to guys. Somebody’s locked up (blocking another player), you don’t dive at somebody’s ankles. That’s classless. That’s some punk stuff right there.”

Dawkins was called for a chop block on the play and the Bills were backed up 10 yards, beginning their initial drive at their own 17.

Jenkins was fuming and let Dawkins know.

“During the next play. I said, ‘Don’t do that,’ ” Jenkins said. “At the time, I said, ‘I’ll kill you if you do that again. That’s literally like you could have ended my career.' I was enraged. And then the next couple of plays, I knew I couldn’t really go. I wasn’t feeling right. And I said, ‘I don’t want to go out there and not being able to play to my full extent.’ So I needed to come get checked or do something, get a new tape job or something to help out."

Dawkins said he was surprised by Jenkins’ comments after the game.

He said he didn’t intend to injure anyone.

“I was supposed to cut the outside guy. And I cut him,” Dawkins said. “He had words. And once he came over again, I even apologized to him on the field. I was like, ‘Man, I’m sorry. I’m not trying to get you, man.’ I was telling him that I respect him as a player. But that’s crazy. That’s actually crazy. I went beyond myself to even apologize to him on the field. It’s whatever. That’s crazy.

“What can I do now, man?”

Jenkins said he didn’t hear anything Dawkins had to say.

“I couldn’t hear anything,” Jenkins said. “I was so (angry), I couldn’t hear anything. I was enraged. That’s some real classless stuff.”

Jenkins said he knew Dawkins' chop block was intentional.

“Everyone’s putting their bodies on the line," Jenkins said, "and if it’s an accidental thing, then yeah … I get that. It happens. But that kind of stuff, that’s intentional. If I’m locked up, engaged on a guard, and you dive at my ankle, that’s not accidental. That’s flat-out trying to end somebody’s career, and that’s not what we need in this league.”

Jenkins was called for unnecessary roughness later in the drive, giving the Bills a first down at the Jets 6-yard line.

Josh Allen ran for a touchdown two plays later.

Jenkins left the game with an ankle injury later in the first quarter and was initially ruled doubtful to return. But he wasn’t out for long.

“I wasn’t going to go sit inside,” Jenkins said. “All I needed is some tape, some Ibuprofen and I’m ready to roll.”