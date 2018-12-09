Vic Carucci’s Hot Read: Sam Darnold wins QB matchup, ending Bills’ season

With both players injured for the previous meeting between the teams on Nov. 11 at MetLife Stadium, the much-anticipated Josh Allen-Sam Darnold showdown of AFC East premium picks from the Quarterback Class of 2018 draft had to wait until Sunday at New Era Field.

Round One went to Darnold, who led a winning touchdown drive that ended with Elijah McGuire’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1:17 left to give the New York Jets a 27-23 victory and officially end the 4-9 Buffalo Bills’ season by eliminating them from the playoffs.

Jets coach Todd Bowles, who is expected to lose his job at the end of the season, made the bold choice to go for the touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the Bills' 1 rather than kick a field goal to tie.

Once again, Allen was spectacular with his running. On Sunday, however, the rookie quarterback also made some contributions as a passer. He engineered a nine-play, 62-yard drive that ended with a 36-yard Stephen Hauschka field goal with 2:31 left. His biggest throw was a 38-yarder to rookie Robert Foster, who led both teams with seven receptions for 104 yards.

Allen finished with 18 completions in 36 attempts for 206 yards and had two interceptions, including one to end the game on the Bills’ final drive. His passer rating was 44.4.

For the third game in a row, though, Allen largely carried the Bills’ offense with his dynamic running. He led the Bills, who lost LeSean McCoy in the first quarter with a hamstring injury, with 101 yards and a touchdown on nine carries (an average of 11.2 yards per rush). That followed Allen’s 99- and 135-yard efforts against Jacksonville and Miami, respectfully.

Darnold, who missed one series with a foot injury, did far better as a thrower. He completed 16 of 24 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown, with one interception, to finish with a passer rating of 83.7. His best play was a 37-yard connection with Robby Anderson that helped set up the decisive score.