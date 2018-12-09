BREWER, Kristine N. (Kammerer)

December 3, 2018. Beloved wife of John Brewer; loving mother of Tricia (Nick) Fourman and Tim Brewer; dear grandmother of David, Joshua, Elijah, and Lylah; daughter of Earl and the late Bernadine Kammerer; sister of Kathy (Mark) LaPierre, Nancy (Larry) Newton, and Earl Kammerer, Jr. Family and friends may call Monday from 3-7 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences may be shared online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com