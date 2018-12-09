BRENNER, Theodore A.

BRENNER - Theodore A. Of Gasport, NY, passed away on Thursday December 6, 2018, in Buffalo General Hospital. Ted is survived by his loving wife LuAnn (nee Converso-Brown), her children, Ryan and Alexis Brown, and dearly loved niece Elizabeth Oliver; brother of Robert Brenner, James (Cheri) Brenner, Michael (Lynda) Brenner and sister Janet Brenner; uncle of Samuel and great-uncle of Landyn Isabella Brenner; he is also survived and loved by his in-laws the entire Converso Family. Friends may call on Monday, December 10th, from 2-6 PM at PRUDDEN AND KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport, where services will immediately follow at 6 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.pruddenandkandt.com