BRATEK, Desiree S. (Finch)

Of Blasdell, NY, December 1, 2018; beloved wife of William W. Bratek; dearest mother of Nicole A. Othmer, Joshua D. Long (Ashley Wutz), Melissa M. Long (Mark Schmidt, Jr.) and Kaitlyn M. Long; grandmother of Kylie, Brycen, Maiyah and Greyson; daughter of Harold J. and Gayle I. (Gladstone) Othmer; sister of Dadra (Michael) Smith and Gordon Othmer; also survived by nieces and nephews; former wife of Dennis J. Long. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com