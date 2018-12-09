[BN] Blitz newsletter: Buckle up for Josh Allen vs. Sam Darnold

Sunday's Bills-Jets game is expected to be the first meeting between rookie quarterbacks Josh Allen and Sam Darnold. The Jets haven't officially named a starter yet, but Darnold doesn't have an injury designation this week.

Vegas doesn't seem too excited about the game, setting the over/under at 37.5 total points, but "The first meeting of top-seven overall draft picks is as compelling as a game between 4-8 and 3-9 teams can be," Jay Skurski wrote in his Pregame Primer.

Other items he's interested to watch include what the receiver depth chart looks like following the release of Kelvin Benjamin, who fills in at nickel cornerback, and if the team can clean up its penalty problems.

Jerry Hughes fined $53,482 for confrontation with official: Hughes got hit with a big fine, but at least he won't miss a game check from a suspension. $53,482 is the fine for a second offense of verbal or other non-physical offense against an official.

A closer look at Buffalo's youth movement: The Bills made a commitment to seeing what they have in their young players after the loss to the Bears. Jay Skurski examined how each young player is performing.

One-on-One Coverage: Phil McConkey: Vic Carucci caught up with McConkey, a Super Bowl winner with the Giants who hasn't lost his "West Side of Buffalo competitiveness" at age 61. McConkey discussed his upbringing, playing at Navy and getting his start in the NFL through Bill Belichick.

Week 14 NFL power rankings: The Jets came in last.

•••

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more [BN] Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.