BISHOP, Dennis

BISHOP - Dennis December 6, 2018, formerly of Pendleton, NY, beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Voelker); dearest father of Denise (Anthony) Giessert and Diane Bishop; grandfather of twins, Grace and Jackson Giessert; son of the late George and Martha Bishop; brother-in-law of James (late Suzanne) Till; uncle of Debra (late Roger) Fotia and Beth (John) Cook; also survived by great-nephews. You are invited to attend a Celebration of Dennis' Life on Monday, December 17th, at St. Paul's UCC, 7416 Campbell Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120, at 11 AM. Mr. Bishop was a retired Machinist of 28 years from UPS. Donations to Niagara County SPCA and St. Paul's UCC, North Tonawanda. Arrangements by THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME.