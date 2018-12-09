BIEGASIEWICZ, Ryan A.

BIEGASIEWICZ - Ryan A. Of Depew, NY. December 5, 2018. Beloved husband of Jennifer L. (Lemiesz) Biegasiewicz; loving Daddy of Kendall; cherished son of Kimberly (Fran O'Geen) Biegasiewicz; brother of Simon (April) Biegasiewicz and Claudia (Wally) Kochmanski; loving uncle of Landyn, Adalynn, and Sawyer. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666), where Funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 8:15 AM and from St. Gabriel's Church at 9 AM. Friends are invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation in memory of Ryan.