BELLAVIA, Patricia M.

BELLAVIA - Patricia M. On December 4, 2018, Patricia M. Bellavia went on her next journey to Heaven. She was born in Buffalo, NY to Joseph and Mary in 1938 and lived in Brant , NY, for over 60 years. Sister to Christine Fey; wife of Samuel; mom to Georgana and Dennis, Alysia and Ken Hontz, Roxana, Samuel and Rachel; grandma to Jessica, Valerie, Dennis II and Joshua. She worked as a home health aide for many years, having patients through out the Erie County area. In August, she celebrated her 80th birthday with family and friends. Her body has been donated to the UB School of Medicine for research. Thank you to everyone who has been there now and throughout the years for us. "There will be no sickness, death, pain, or suffering in Heaven." (Revelation 21:4)