BATCHO, Michele A. (Piotrowski)

BATCHO - Michele A. (nee Piotrowski)

December 5, 2018, beloved wife of Rex; daughter of the late Richard and Patricia Piotrowski; dear sister of Jackie (Bill) Brown, Valerie (Lance) Snyder, Angie Mueller, George (Tiffany) Piotrowski and the late Bonnie Bishop, Richard and James Piotrowski; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St. Monday 4-7 PM (funeral prayers at 6:45 PM).