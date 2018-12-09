After violent carjacking, vehicle found crashed and empty

A vehicle that was stolen from a driver who was dragged out and assaulted after midnight Sunday in the Broadway-Fillmore area was later found crashed two miles away later, police said.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, reported that he was dragged from his vehicle and struck on the head on Lathrop Street near Broadway, about 12:45 a.m. and the carjackers drove away in the vehicle.

Passers-by later reported seeing the vehicle crashed and empty at Woodlawn Avenue and Humboldt Parkway, police said. It was towed from the scene.