After violent carjacking, vehicle found crashed and empty

| Published | Updated

A vehicle that was stolen from a driver who was dragged out and assaulted after midnight Sunday in the Broadway-Fillmore area was later found crashed two miles away later, police said.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, reported that he was dragged from his vehicle and struck on the head on Lathrop Street near Broadway, about 12:45 a.m. and the carjackers drove away in the vehicle.

Passers-by later reported seeing the vehicle crashed and empty at Woodlawn Avenue and Humboldt Parkway, police said. It was towed from the scene.

Anne Neville – A native of Albany, Anne Neville has a master's degree in public affairs journalism from Ohio State University, where she was a Kiplinger Fellow. Since May, she has been assigned to write obituaries.
