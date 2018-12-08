Woman tries to get store greeter to help in shoplifting attempt

A woman who Niagara Falls Police said tried to enlist the aid of a store greeter in a shoplifting attempt was arrested Friday and accused of trying to take $336 worth of groceries from the Tops Market at 1000 Portage Road.

Police said that the woman approached the store greeter about 5:25 p.m. Friday and asked him to help her pack some unbagged groceries into her vehicle, police said. After going outside the store, another employee confronted the woman over the alleged theft, at which time she abandoned her shopping cart and fled.

Michelle C. Santoro, 37, of 72nd Street, was arrested a short time later and charged with petit larceny. Police said the stolen groceries were all recovered.