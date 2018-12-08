Will South girls still have some work to do after dropping opener to Pittsford Mendon

The Williamsville South girls basketball team did a lot of good Saturday afternoon, but it just wasn’t enough to overcome a bad finish in its season-opening loss to old friend Pittsford Mendon.

But the positive sign to come out of South’s 52-44 loss to the defending Section V champion is that if it plays defense the way it did during the first half against the unbeaten Vikings (3-0), the wins should come as they tend to do for coach Kristen Dolan’s crew.

The Billies’ pressure zone forced more than 20 turnovers, with most of them coming during opening 16 minutes in which they took a 22-17 lead into the intermission. The problem: South didn’t turn enough of those turnovers into points as the reigning Section VI Class A champion and state semifinalist struggled to find its finishing touch around the basket in a rematch of last year’s Far West Regional — letting a dangerous team hang around.

It came back to haunt the Billies once 6-foot-5 star forward and returning first team All-Western New York selection Amari DeBerry was forced to the bench with her fourth foul midway through the third quarter with the game tied at 24.

With South’s intimidating inside presence on the bench for roughly eight minutes, that provided the opening Mendon needed to take the lead for good.

“I think we kind of slowed down in the second half,” DeBerry said. “We just needed to keep our composure more than we did. … I thought we did pretty well in the first half. We did a lot of things right, but in the second half we did a lot of things wrong.”

DeBerry, who recorded 13 points, eight blocks and seven rebounds, includes herself in that. She knows her value to the team and knows she has to stay out of foul trouble.

“With me fouling out, that’s my fault,” she said. “I have to stay in the game.”

When DeBerry is in the game, she’s a force at both ends of the court. She’s an intimidating shot blocker on defense. On offense, she’s tough to stop around the basket because of her height and athleticism. There are reasons major programs like Connecticut, North Carolina, Maryland and Mississippi State have made her offers even though she's still just a sophomore.

“The kid is the best player in the state probably,” Mendon coach Todd Julian said. With her on the bench “that’s when we got our run.”

Junior Katherine Bischoping led the Vikings with 15 points, while sophomore Alexandra Green added 12.

DeBerry scored nine points during a 14-6 first quarter for the Billies. She also scored the opening basket of the second quarter. It was during this quarter when South’s offense started to sputter as it played hot potato with the basketball. Rushed shots, bad passes.

Tatyjana Scalisi led South with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

“We definitely have a lot to work on," Dolan said.

Still, facing an opponent of Mendon’s caliber is always helpful for a team with great expectations like the Billies, who want to earn their third state Final Four trip in five seasons.

“It’s always a nice game,” Dolan said. “You always want these games especially early on so you can see what your team can and can’t do and what you need to work on. … Maybe we’ll see them again.”