First half fuels UB in 80-62 win at St. Bonaventure

ALLEGANY — The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team and its raucous student section were eager to face Buffalo.

The Bonnies and their fans, however, were probably a little too eager for that meeting with the Bulls.

Three days after the student section at St. Bonaventure sang the serenade of “We want UB,” at the end of a rout of Siena, the No. 17 Bulls gave the Bonnies too much to handle in a 80-62 win Saturday at the Reilly Center.

“This is not an easy place to play,” said UB coach Nate Oats, whose team earned the program’s first road win at St. Bonaventure.

“You get all that crazy stuff said to you and you can hear that. I know everybody thinks we’ve got a bunch of angels out there, but some crazy stuff gets said to the guys. It’s just, focus in on the game and ignore the fans and just go out and play basketball. Today, we proved to ourselves, whether we’re home, or on the road or neutral, bring our A-game and we’ll take care of business.”

Yet it was a bittersweet win for UB guard Jayvon Graves. Graves led all scorers with 19 points, playing in his first game since he learned of the death of his grandfather, James Pryor, after the Bulls’ win Wednesday against LeMoyne.

“It’s probably the most difficult (time) of my life,” Graves said. “Two years ago, I lost my grandma in the season in high school, too, but to learn after the game (Wednesday) was just tough for me, too. I never cry in front of people. That was just tough for me and my mom. She’s lost both of her parents now, so I just wanted to do that for her.”

Graves’ valiant play paced the Bulls, who led by as many as 28 points and had three scorers in double figures: Graves, Jeremy Harris (18 points) and CJ Massinburg (14 points, nine rebounds).

Fueled by their transition game, the Bulls had 15 points in the first half off fast breaks to Bona’s 4 and 15 points off turnovers to Bona’s 5. The Bulls also had 10 points off second chances.

And, in the bonus less than seven minutes in, the Bulls took advantage of the Bonnies’ sometimes overaggressive play and shot 10-of-15 from the free throw line in the first half. UB finished 16-for-24 on free throws.

“For our young guys, they came out tentative and part of it was their pressure,” Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt said. “I thought they had a lot off their defense. We wanted to keep them in front of us, but we struggled, offensively in the first half, getting shots and taking care of the basketball. They made us pay for it.”

The win at Bona (4-6) gave the Bulls a solid start in a stretch that could help the Bulls in pursuit of an NCAA Tournament bid.

The MAC champion receives an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, but Buffalo can strengthen its at-large resume in its final five non-conference games, starting with the win at St. Bonaventure. The Bulls host Southern Illinois on Dec. 15, then play at Syracuse three days later, Dec. 21 at Marquette and Dec. 29 at Canisius.

Schmidt gave a punctual evaluation of the Bulls.

"That's a good team,” Schmidt said. “That’s an NCAA Tournament team. For our young guys, I think it’s a good learning experience. Those guys experienced playing against a tournament team, a veteran team, a physical team, and hopefully we can take something from that."

The frustration – and the fatigue – became evident for the Bonnies, who missed both the can’t-miss, easy shots, and couldn’t make the show-off shots in an attempt to match the Bulls.

Then, those frustrations boiled over for the Bonnies with about four minutes left in the first half, when freshman guard Kyle Lofton (15 points) took a technical foul for verbally disagreeing with officials, with the Bulls ahead 39-19. Massinburg made both free throws, and the Bulls stormed through the remainder of the first half, taking a 47-25 lead at halftime.

The Bulls couldn’t rest easy on a double-digit lead in the second half. Unlike Wednesday, when UB neutralized Division II LeMoyne in the second half at Alumni Arena, the Bonnies forced the Bulls to protect the cushion they’d made in the first half.

The Bonnies cut the Bulls’ 56-29 lead to 56-42 with 11:21 left. UB went 0 for 11 from the floor in a scoring drought of more than five minutes in the second half, between Nick Perkins’ three-point play at 16:23 and Graves’ 3-pointer at 11:03. Still, the Bonnies couldn't muster enough to rally.

“One thing negative about us that we get hit first, and we like to respond,” Lofton said. “We need to come out of the gate strong, attack and be aggressive.”