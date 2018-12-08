Two weeks after being pulled over, woman gets speeding ticket — and more

Town of Niagara Police reported that they finally got to give a Niagara Falls woman the speeding ticket she had coming almost two weeks after she was pulled over.

Police said the arresting officer was called Nov. 23 by a woman who said that her mother had been driving her vehicle that day and had given police the daughter’s name in order to avoid additional problems because she was driving with a suspended operator’s license.

Police then went to the mother’s home and recognized her as the driver from the original incident. Alberta A. Ellis, 45, of Seventh Street, was given the speeding ticket along with additional charges of unlicensed operation and false personation for giving police a false name.