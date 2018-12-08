Two fundraisers to be honored at 19th Annual Catholic Education Dinner

Two top fundraisers will be honored at the 19th Annual Catholic Education Dinner to be held Jan. 31 in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

The Bishop’s Medal “Champions of Education” honorees to be recognized are Katherine "Katie" Juhasz, of Snyder and a member of the Christ the King Parish, who has served on the dinner committee since the inception of the dinner and has helped raise over $4 million; and John C. Dwyer, a member of the Resurrection Parish in Batavia, who has helped raise $330,000 for Catholic education vibrant in Genesee County.

For more information, to donate or to purchase tickets, contact Laura DeMizio, special events coordinator of the Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, at 847-8373 or visit gala226.org.

Last year's dinner raised $353,708, which resulted in 295 scholarships.