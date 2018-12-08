Tennyson to play for Sabres with Scandella out; Girgensons, Elie scratched

A small break in the schedule was not enough to return the Buffalo Sabres' defense to full health, as they'll be without Marco Scandella, Jake McCabe and Casey Nelson today against the Philadelphia Flyers in KeyBank Center.

In their place, Lawrence Pilut will remain in the lineup to play his fourth consecutive game, and Matt Tennyson will be active for the first time this season. Linus Ullmark will start in goal with Scott Wedgewood serving as his backup. Carter Hutton remains day-to-day with a "hockey-related injury," according to Phil Housley.

Additionally, Zemgus Girgensons and Remi Elie are the healthy scratches. Winger Jason Pominville will return to the lineup after missing two games. Flyers coach Dave Hakstoll told reporters center Sean Couturier, who is second on the team with 20 points in 26 games, will not play against Buffalo and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Tennyson, recalled from Rochester on Friday, appeared in 15 games for the Sabres last season and has played in only eight for the Americans this season. Rather than calling up Brendan Guhle or Will Borgen, the Sabres opted for the 28-year-old Tennyson to play alongside Nathan Beaulieu.

"I think his veteran experience," Housley said when asked why Tennyson was chosen. "We needed somebody more stable back there. He went back his last game; he scored, he was physical. That’s great on his part to get back into a game. I just liked his experience."

Tennyson had zero points and a minus-8 ratings for the Sabres last season, but he's appeared in 120 NHL games over five seasons, including a career-high 45 with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2016-17.

Pominville has not played since being hit from behind in the third period of a 3-2 overtime loss to Florida on Nov. 30. He has nine goals among 18 points and a plus-5 rating this season. Amid a four-game skid, Housley reconfigured his lines in practice Friday, moving Pominville to the second line to play with Casey Mittelstadt and Conor Sheary.

Kyle Okposo was moved to the third line to play with Evan Rodrigues and Vladimir Sobotka, and Tage Thompson was skating on the right side of the fourth line with Johan Larsson and Patrik Berglund.

Ullmark has yet to lose in regulation this season, holding a 5-0-3 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.71 goals-against average.