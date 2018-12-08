SZACHTA, Stanley

Szachta - Stanley December 7, 2018. Beloved husband of Sheila (Goodwin) and the late Rosamond (O'Brien) Szachta; dear father of Mary Ellen Sacca, John "Jack" (Sharon), Jim, Kathleen (David) Greenway, Joanne Boshart, Aileen (Gary Parker, fiance;) Pawlowski, Michael (Mary) and Christopher (Cristy) Szachta; loving grandfather of 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; brother of eight siblings, also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. Friends may call Monday from 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Mr. Szachta was a member of the National Letter Carriers Association, a retired Buffalo Police Lieutenant and a US Navy Veteran. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com