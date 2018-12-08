SPINO, Catherine

SPINO - Catherine Of The Villages, FL, Catherine Spino, formerly of Olean, died December 4, 2018, in Gainsville, FL. Born November 9, 1946 in Olean. She married Joseph A. Spino, who predeceased her. She was a supervisor for Verizon. Surviving are two sons, Joseph of Williamsville and Brandon of Las Vegas; one granddaughter Genesea; and three brothers. Calling hours will be on Monday at the Guenther Funeral Home, Olean, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (December 11, 2018) at 10 am at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels in Olean. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.stroke.org or Haven Hospice www.beyourhaven.org