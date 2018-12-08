Share this article

Search continues for missing Town of Evans man

Missing Town of Evans resident Mark Pelgrin, 65.

Police and helicopters continue to assist in the search for a missing Town of Evans man last seen a week ago.

Mark F. Pelgrin, 65, was last seen Dec. 2 in his Evans residence in the Bluffs subdivision. Pelgrin has been described by friends as a friendly neighborhood volunteer who enjoyed being outdoors. Police say Pelgrin has a medical condition that needs immediate attention. He is described as 5-feet-11-inches tall, 190 pounds, with gray and black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Town of Evans Police at 549-3600 and reference incident number 18-825007.

