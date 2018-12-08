Share this article

Niagara County children, sheriff's deputies and Santa line up outside the Lockport Walmart for the 'Shop With a Cop' event Dec. 8, 2018. (Provided photo)

Saturday was a day for Niagara County kids to 'Shop With a Cop'

Niagara County children and sheriff's deputies came to the Lockport Walmart Saturday for the Niagara County Sheriff's Office's seventh annual "Shop With a Cop" event.

The deputies drove the participating children to the store in a patrol car to shop for gifts for themselves and or family members. The Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Walmart Foundation to pay for gift cards for the kids to use while shopping.

After that, the children were treated to lunch, also provided by Walmart.

"This event is all about building relationships with the children and letting them know we are here for them," Sheriff James R. Voutour said.

The participating deputies volunteered their time.

