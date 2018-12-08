Sabres coast through final two periods, allow six unanswered goals in 6-2 loss

With Jack Eichel's second first-period goal, the Buffalo Sabres seemed to have solved all that went wrong since their 10-game winning streak ended. Their breakout passes were crisp, all four lines were generating chances and they kept the puck in Philadelphia's zone.

Then the team that was the talk of the NHL learned another harsh lesson in what it takes to be a contender. Buffalo coasted through most of the final 40 minutes and allowed six unanswered goals, including four in the third period, in a 6-2 loss to the Flyers Saturday in KeyBank Center.

The Sabres, now 17-9-4 with 38 points, are winless in their last five games at 0-3-2. This was their worst loss since a 5-1 defeat in San Jose on Oct. 18 and was the fourth time in five games they squandered a lead.

While they played without three of their top seven defensemen and goaltender Carter Hutton, Eichel pointed to a lack of effort from all involved as the reason behind the loss. He also hopes it's a reality check for a team that cannot afford to rest on its laurels.

"That’s not us," Eichel said bluntly. "The streak we were on, that’s over. It means nothing now. Now I think we’re losing sight of what’s made us successful. It’s just we haven’t worked, really. That’s a prime example. I just thought they outworked us for 40 minutes. That’s why the game ended up 6-2. It’s frustrating."

Shots were 41-30 in favor of the Flyers, who received timely saves from goalie Anthony Stolarz. Buffalo actually finished with five more scoring chances; however, it could not generate much offense following that first-period onslaught. Eichel scored twice — his eighth and ninth of the season — in less than eight minutes.

He deflected defenseman Lawrence Pilut's shot past Stolarz for a two-goal lead at 12:02 into the first period. The Sabres' speed overwhelmed the Flyers, as all five players on the ice were involved early and shots to the net led to scoring chances because forwards created traffic in front of Stolarz. Linus Ullmark, starting in place of Hutton, was outstanding again with 35 saves, including a glove save on Jakub Voracek 11:46 into the second period to keep the score tied.

The Sabres were 12-0-3 this season when scoring first and 10-0-2 when leading after one period. Meanwhile, Philadelphia had the eighth-fewest goals in the league, a minus-9 first-period goal differential and were without their second-leading scorer, center Sean Couturier.

The Flyers, now 12-12-3 with 27 points, trailed by four goals after one period in a 5-2 loss to the Sabres in KeyBank Center on Nov. 21. It was reasonable to think this would turn into a rout. Buoyed by Stolarz, Philadelphia quickly regained momentum. James van Riemsdyk scored off a faceoff at 12:52 into the first to cut the deficit to one. Ivan Provorov, Claude Giroux, Wayne Simmonds, Dale Weise and Travis Konecny also scored.

Buffalo played without defensemen Jake McCabe, Marco Scandella and Casey Nelson, which forced Matt Tennyson into the lineup. Tennyson strayed from in front of the net on Provorov's tying goal 10:10 into the second period. Though a change in personnel also led to some issues with breakout passes, the Sabres' forwards didn't do their defensemen many favors to generate offense after the first period.

"We're a hard-checking team, and we got away from that," Sabres coach Phil Housley said. "We wanted to be fancy. We didn’t make the right decisions. When we do that we’re not a very good team. We’re very average. The one thing we can control — because it was a stinker tonight, it was a stinker. We can come back here tomorrow and get to work."

Ullmark received little help. The Sabres weren't challenging shots and were losing battles to pucks along the boards, as frustration seemed to mount with Philadelphia's physical play. With the score tied 2-2, Buffalo received its first power play 2:15 into the third period, but Sam Reinhart's turnover in the offensive zone led to an odd-man rush and Giroux capitalized with the go-ahead goal.

Simmonds scored by beating Zach Bogosian to a loose puck in front of the net, Weise's came on a one-timer when Tennyson and Nathan Beaulieu chased Michael Raffl behind the net; and Konecny beat Pilut to the front of the net for another one-timer — all in a 2:50 span in the third — to make it 6-2. Eight different Sabres had a minus-2 rating, while Eichel was a minus-1 despite scoring twice.

The Sabres now have a plus-2 goal differential through 30 games, and they've been outshot 17 times this season. To compare, the two teams ahead of them in the Atlantic Division — Tampa Bay and Toronto — were at plus-30 and plus-28 in goal differential, respectively, entering Saturday.

Buffalo has only one power-play goal in its last 14 opportunities, and the top line has accounted for 10 of its 12 goals during the skid. There's much to fix before the Los Angeles Kings come to town for a 7 p.m. puck drop Tuesday night, and the process began with some self-reflection.

"You think you get a couple days off you’re able to rest, regroup and you’re playing a game at home," Eichel said. "That’s the product we put on the ice. It’s not good enough. We have to realize we haven’t earned anything in this league. Just because we won a couple games doesn’t mean we’re just going to put our skates on and go out there and win."