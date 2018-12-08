Ralph Wilson Legacy Grant funds Niagara County girls volleyball tourney

Girls from two Niagara County public schools will compete in a volleyball tournament Wednesday afternoon at Niagara County Community College, funded by a Ralph Wilson Legacy Grant for youth sports administered by the Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo.

The Girl Power Friendship Volleyball Tournament is for girls ages 12 and up from Hyde Park Elementary School in Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda Intermediate School. They received six weeks of volleyball instruction, along with T-shirts, knee pads and volleyballs.

NCCC Professor Gail Tylec, director of the V. James Renda Faculty Resource Center for Academic Excellence and coordinator of the college's dietetics studies program, is coordinating the event.