Police officer treated and released after patrol car struck Saturday

A Buffalo police officer suffered minor injuries after her patrol car was struck by another vehicle Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at about 6:50 a.m. near the corner of East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue, said police spokesman Michael DeGeorge. Accident investigators reported that a civilian vehicle was traveling west on East Ferry Street when the driver apparently lost control and side-swiped the patrol car. The police officer in the struck vehicle was taken to Erie County Medical Center where she was treated and released, DeGeorge said.

Investigators say charges are pending against the driver of the other car.