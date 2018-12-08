One-on-One Coverage: Phil McConkey still has ‘West Side of Buffalo competitiveness’

To get to those lofty places his body supposedly was too small to take him — a spot on the football team at the U.S. Naval Academy and an NFL career he began as a 27-year-old rookie – Phil McConkey needed something extra to drive him.

All this time later, it’s still there.

“I continue to stay in shape, I’ve never stopped,” McConkey said. “I run sprints, I compete nationally (in masters track events) from the 50 meters up to the 300-meter hurdles. I’m 61 years old and still getting in the blocks. And I train pretty much every day. That’s still the West Side of Buffalo competitiveness in me, I guess, which will never leave me.”

His still ranks among the more inspirational stories in sports — the tiny kid who went from pretending to catch a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl while playing with his friends on Congress Street to actually doing so as a member of the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXI after the 1986 season. He’d always dreamed of playing for his hometown team, the Buffalo Bills, but had to settle for wearing their decals on the helmet he wore as a helicopter pilot in the Navy.

“You can’t stop getting older, but I refuse to be old,” said McConkey, who helped Canisius High School’s football team go unbeaten during his three seasons as a Crusader. “From the mental aspect, I still feel like I’m 11. The body ages, but the spirit never does, at least not mine.”

In this week’s “One-on-One Coverage,” McConkey spent some time on the phone with The Buffalo News from Southern California, where he lives and works. He talked about growing up in Buffalo, overcoming long odds to get to the NFL, being around two big personalities in Hall-of-Famers Bill Parcells and Lawrence Taylor, and his life after football.

Buffalo News: What was life like growing up on the West Side of Buffalo?

Phil McConkey: I don't think there could be a better environment for a young boy to grow up in than I did in the ’60s on the West Side. It just was an incredible place – great family, extended family. I’ve got an Irish name, but I’m mostly Italian and the family gatherings on the holidays and the Sundays, and the neighbors and friends, I could not have had it any better.

BN: Was football always your first sporting love?

PM: Absolutely, man. I got mesmerized by the Buffalo Bills at probably 6 years old. I definitely remember that 1964 (AFL) championship game. I remember the bottle caps on the sodas with the name, number and caricature of a Bills player inside of each bottle cap. I can remember playing football in the streets before I was even allowed to be in the streets. My love affair with football, with the Buffalo Bills, is over five decades old.

As a skinny, little runt, I probably would have been better off falling in love with, I don't know, baseball or tennis or something else. But you just don’t choose how and where and when you fall in love. And for me, it's been ongoing since then.

BN: Is it fair to say you took a little bit of a pounding along the way?

PM: I got pounded my whole life. When I was a 145-pound freshman at Navy, playing against Notre Dame, I thought I was 245. In the NFL, I was barely 160 pounds, but when I went on the field, for some reason there was a switch that went off in my head and I thought I was 260. It was the same when I was in the street before I was old enough to be in the street, playing tag football with kids that were older than me. I don't know where it comes from or why, but that's the way I always felt and never, ever allowed anybody to categorize me or stereotype me.

I always had a chip on my shoulder, a burr in my saddle and I wanted to prove people wrong. I just loved the game so much. And even more than the game, I loved the camaraderie. I loved my whole life being a part of something a lot bigger than I was, literally and figuratively.

BN: Your dad, Joe, was a Buffalo police officer and made a lot of sacrifices to allow you and your sister, Debbie, to attend private schools.

PM: In 1971, I think the tuition at Canisius was about $1,400 a year. He was making barely $7,000 a year as a cop, so he took on second and third jobs. In the summer, he drove what he called the “Fred Sanford Truck,” a beat-up old truck that he used to do roofing. He worked the night shift, 10 until six in the morning, and all the different jobs. One of them was cooking ribs at a place called the Arkansas Lounge on the West Side. In fact, I think the hardest thing of my youth wasn’t school, wasn't sports. It was waking my father up for the next job or the next meal.

So I would look at what he was doing and then I would go on the football field and you’ve got to run sprints or you’ve got to lift weights and all that stuff, or studying, my schoolwork, especially the schools I went to. But it paled in comparison to what I witnessed from my father on a daily basis. He was my hero, doing all that for me, so it was nothing to run extra sprints or outrun people, whatever.

I learned about toughness watching my mother, Jean, battle cancer – how unbelievably tough this 5-foot, 1-inch, 100-pound woman fought and scratched and clawed for so long before passing away in 2013. I just was in awe of her toughness and her never, ever, ever giving up or giving in. So I'm just a byproduct of that. It’s who I came from and where I came from that deserve all the credit.

BN: Had you always dreamed of going to the Naval Academy?

PM: No. I had an admiration for the military. My father was in the Navy, his father and brother were in the Navy, but I didn't even know about the Naval Academy or know much about it my junior and senior years of high school. We had a dominant team at Canisius, great team with great teammates.

My senior year, 1975, was the first year the NCAA instituted the 30/95 rule, which put a limit on scholarships. Prior to my senior year, Texas or Michigan or one of those big schools could give out 300 football scholarships if they so chose. But then they came in and said no more than 30 in one year, no more than 95 total. So, although I was All-New York State, I never came off the field, played offense, defense, every special-team down, the schools that talked to me only wanted me as a walk-on because they thought I was too small and wouldn’t be able to take the punishment and they didn’t want to waste the scholarship on me.

My dad killed himself for all those years and I couldn’t ask him to kill himself anymore to pay for college. I just couldn’t. So I knew I had to get a scholarship. Really, for me, it came down to a few Ivy League schools that were going to give me grant-in-aid, and I still couldn’t afford that. And then it was West Point or Annapolis.

I kind of dreamed, when I was a little boy, of scoring a touchdown in the Super Bowl and being a pilot. Those were two of my big dreams. So I said, “I'll go to the Naval Academy and I won’t play pro football, because of the five-year service commitment after graduation, but at least I’ll get one of the two dreams.” At that point, the excitement of a career in the Navy and being a pilot dampened the love or the ambition to play pro football.

I remember the Holiday Bowl game, we're losing, 16-3 (vs. BYU), to Jim McMahon and Mark Wilson late in the third quarter. We come back, I caught a long bomb to win the game and become MVP, and you couldn't end your football life, your career any better. So I’m a couple months short of 22 years old, I'm in the locker room and I remember savoring the moment, slowly removing my shoulder pads thinking, “This is it.”

Unfortunately, jets weren’t my thing because I was real, real sensitive to motion. So I flew helicopters, which was great. Through the first few years of my commitment, I hadn't missed football at all, but I remember sitting and watching Joe Montana, who I had played in a college all-star game with, playing a game and thinking, “Could I have done this? What would have happened?”

In 1983, with my five-year service commitment coming to an end, I wrote a letter to Norm Pollom, the director of player personnel of the Bills at the time, and basically said, “Here's who I am, here’s my stats, I would do anything to play for the Buffalo Bills.” I went on to explain how I used to go to the Rockpile, mentioned Elbert Dubenion and Jack Kemp and Cookie Gilchrist, my idols, and I was at the first game at Rich Stadium when Herb Mul-Key of the Redskins ran the opening kickoff back 101 yards, and that as a teenager – even though we couldn’t afford tickets – going to all the games because there was a bar owner on the West Side name Red Fortunato, who would serve food to the Bills’ coaches on Tuesday night and he would get tickets and field passes. And he had two or three buses that would leave from the bar to go to Rich Stadium, and he would let me tag along.

And I would sit there, at 14 or 15, and fantasize that a new rule came down in the NFL that each team had to go up to the stands and pick someone to play on their team. And the Bills would always pick me, of course, while the visiting team got some fat slouch. I would give the advantage to the Bills and we would win.

I detailed everything in the letter. At the same time, I went to Steve Belichick, Bill’s father, who was a legendary football coach at Navy and the father of modern-day scouting. I asked him what he thought. Steve, who always told you like it was, said, “If you can't run under 4.6 (seconds in the 40-yard dash), nobody will talk to you.” I went out and I ran two 4.4s for him, and he called Bill, who had just gotten elevated to defensive coordinator of the Giants. Bill Parcells just got elevated to head coach and Romeo Crennel just got elevated to special teams coach. So you had three defensive coaches, and one of the biggest things for them was ball security on punt returns. I could catch punts, according to Tom Landry, in a rock slide. I mentioned in that letter to Norm Pollom that it was really windy at Rich Stadium and that I didn’t fumble any punts at the Naval Academy.

Now, I don’t know of anybody who had been away from the game that long getting the chance to start a career in the league. Roger Staubach and others had gone four years. Five years doesn’t sound like a lot, but in NFL terms, that extra time is an eon. People said those odds were insurmountable. I still hadn’t heard from Norm Pollom, but the Giants invited me up to rookie minicamp. After the morning practice on the second day, they offered me a contract and I hadn't signed it because I was still waiting for the Bills to call. We were stretching for practice on that second day and Parcells walked up to me and said, “Hey, McConkey, I noticed you haven’t signed that contract yet.” I said, politely, “Well, Bill, I’m still waiting on blah-blah-blah.” He said, “I’ll throw in an extra thousand dollars on your bonus.” I said, “OK, done deal.” I got $5,500 instead of $4,500 on my signing bonus and I never heard from Norm Pollom.

BN: You were always described as the consummate “Parcells Guy.” What did that mean to you?

PM: A “Parcells Guy” just wanted to know where the game is being played and when. He didn't care about anything else. If the game’s on the Brooklyn Bridge at midnight tomorrow against the Jersey City Destroyers, “Parcells Guys” would show up and compete.

BN: What was it like being around a coach who thrived on putting extreme pressure on his players?

PM: I studied leadership my whole life and great leaders have that ability to draw more from people than most people think they have to give. So Parcells would stand next to me every frickin’ practice, every frickin’ punt before, during and after practice, and critique me. And I got to the point where I could have three or four or five balls, throw two up that I had in my hand, catch the punt, catch the two I threw up, catch one an inch off the ground, catch it behind my back. I caught seven or eight punts in the NFC Championship Game against the Redskins in 50-mile-an-hour winds, and didn’t let one hit the ground and their guy let them all hit the ground.

But even though I was that good at it, it was never good enough for him and he never let me relax and forced me to focus and it was uncomfortable. It ticked me off, but I got more out of myself than I thought I could give. The training camp after we won the Super Bowl, I was running a pass pattern in practice and I got a finger in the eye and had a scratched cornea. The doctor gave me ointment to put on the eye a couple of times a day and gave me a black patch to wear until it healed up. I had no depth perception. Any other team, any other coach, you at least have the afternoon practice off and probably you have off until your vision comes back. But I had to practice that afternoon with a patch on my eye. I never even got to shower or change out of my uniform from the morning practice.

And Parcells stood right next to me like he always did. It's like a little after 5 o’clock and I'm watching my teammates come out of the locker room after their second shower and going to their second meal. I'm still in the same outfit I had on at 7:30 in the morning, still hadn’t showered, barely had a lunch, and I’m catching punts from the Jugs machine with a patch on my eye. I'm exhausted. I mean, I'm just dying, and Parcells is critiquing me and he's on my butt about this and that. I dropped one right at the end. He yelled at me as if I fumbled away the Super Bowl. Now, I wanted punch him, I wanted to kick him. I thought he was the most unreasonable SOB I had ever met in my life. But I was the best in the world at doing something because of him, that pressure he put on me. I never would have made it, I never would have been successful without that kind of leadership.

BN: You scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl, but your biggest play in that game came on the previous series when you caught a 44-yard pass on a flea-flicker to set up a TD.

PM: We had practiced that all week. I was going in motion from our left to our right and I was going to turn up the field and run this diagonal route towards the far corner and Bobby Johnson was the receiver on the opposite side running a post. In practice, Phil Simms would almost always throw it to Bobby because he would be open. He was open in the game, too, but so was I and I just remember turning upfield and seeing Simms hand the ball off to Joe Morris and Joe Morris pitching back to him. And I just watched the Denver secondary, I could see all their eyes just kind of collapse onto Morris. Then I saw their eyes just get really big when they noticed what was happening and they were out of position.

It was so disorganized, so helter skelter in that secondary, I don't know if I'd ever seen anything like it all my years of playing football. We just totally fooled them and I was wide, wide open and waited for the ball to float in. Then I turned upfield and I thought, man, I’m going to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl. I had done that millions of times in my dreams … and I got flipped upside at about the one-foot line. I knew we were going to score the next play and it was a huge play in the game. But I was so frustrated that I was that close to a Super Bowl touchdown, not realizing I would get my chance the next series.

BN: And how great was it to score that TD?

PM: The touchdown was interesting in that we never ran that play without movement. I was the move guy on third down. I’d come in, I’d be in the slot, I’d motion in, out. And the play that came in, I was stationary and (tight end) Mark Bavaro was to my inside and I would play off him and run under him sometimes or go back out. On this particular play, he was going to run kind of like a post and I was going run kind of a slant underneath him across the field. Simms threw the ball quickly because Bavaro was open. The ball basically bounced off his hands and I was trailing him. I should have been across from him on the other side, but it was such a bang-bang play. And to this day, it’s super slow-motion in my mind. It reminded me, as a kid in Buffalo, when you used to catch the snowflakes with your mouth. That ball hit him and just goes end over end, and it’s tumbling down and to this day, I can see every grain and the emblem on the ball and I grab it a foot before it hits the ground.

BN: What’s your best Lawrence Taylor story?

PM: During the season, Monday night was the one night you could maybe just go out because you had Tuesday off. I was a single guy in New York City. I remember one time, Lawrence was at his stool in the locker room and it was Monday and we talked about meeting up somewhere or doing something. And I said, “Hey, Lawrence, you want to go here?” And I remember him looking at me funny and he goes, “Boy, you don't want to go where I’m going tonight.” And I’m like, “Alright …” None of us knew at the time the extent (of Taylor’s wild off-field behavior) that he talked about (publicly) later. He was always hung over, out all night.

And the guy was Superman, what I saw him do on the field, (even though) he didn’t train, he didn’t lift weights, he just didn’t exert. When the game started, it was like his pants were on fire. It's like he was possessed by some foreign being. Lawrence was one of those guys that could have been all-pro in baseball, basketball and, yes, even hockey, if he so chose. That’s how incredible he was as an athlete.

BN: How was it that you became president of Academy Securities, a financial services company headquartered in New York that bills itself on its website as “the nation’s first and only post-9/11 veteran and disabled owned and operated investment bank”?

PM: I graduated from the Naval Academy in 1979 and met a ’97 grad who started a disabled military veteran investment bank. We provide opportunities for transitioning military veterans, some disabled, for careers in financial service, while we serve our clients who are Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, federal government, federal agencies, hedge funds, pension funds, mutual friends. It’s kind of a two-pronged attack – serve our customers and give opportunities to transition military veterans.

It’s been a labor of love. It's probably the most rewarding thing I've done in my life. I mean, I joined the military after the war ended and here are these hero kids who all joined after 9/11, after all those wars started in Afghanistan and Iraq. It just tells you about who they are and their character. So I’m in awe of them and to be able to just do a little bit to help them with their lives and their careers is very rewarding.