BN Outdoor Calendar (Dec. 5, 2018)

Dec. 7 – WNY Chapter of Safari Club International will be holding its 24th annual game dinner at Michael’s Banquet Hall, 4885 Southwestern Boulevard, Hamburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. A variety of wild game with all the trimmings. Get tickets early. Contact any SCI director or call Bob Keicher at 998-1353.

Dec. 8 – Buffalo Gulls and Waterfowl on Unity Island from 10 a.m. to noon with naturalist Tom Kerr. Pre-registration required. Call (585) 457-3228.

Dec. 8 – Family Snowshoe Walk at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge at 10 a.m. Registration is required at 683-5959. Snowshoe rental is $5.

Dec. 8 – Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot Program at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport starting at 1 p.m. Guest instructors will be Doug Thompson and Ashley Butcher on Sporting Clays. Contact Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023 to pre-register.

Dec. 8 – Final Day, Western Zone ducks, coots, mergansers. It will reopen Dec. 26.

Dec. 9 – Final day, regular big game season in the Southern Zone.

Dec. 10 – Niagara River Anglers Association Christmas Party at the Sanborn Historical Society starting at 7 p.m. Contact Paul Jackson at 731-4780.

Dec. 10-18 – Late archery and muzzleloader seasons in the Southern Zone.

Dec. 11 – Second Amendment for Ever (SAfE) monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson Cambria Road, Wilson, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be radio host and Iraq War Veteran David Bellavia.

Dec. 12 - Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs Christmas Party at the Hartland Conservationists Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport. Doors open at 5 p.m. Bring a dish to pass.

Dec. 13 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association’s Christmas meeting, a joint meeting with the Niagara County Fisheries Development Board, at Cornell Cooperative Extension Niagara, 4487 Lake Avenue (Route 78), Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

Dec. 15 – Evangola Christmas Bird Count from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register at 549-1050.

Dec. 15 – Old Woods: A Hike Back in Time with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Mark Carra on the history of Beaver Meadow, North Java. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $5. Call 585-457-3228.

Dec. 15 – Final Day, muskellunge season in the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario.

Dec. 16 – Knox Farm Christmas Bird Count from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register at 549-1050.

Dec. 18 – Late archery and muzzleloader seasons close in the Southern Zone at sunset.

Dec. 20 – Southtowns Walleye Association’s monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 21 – Winter Solstice Night Hike at Knox Farm State Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register for the program.

Dec. 22 – 119th Annual Christmas Bird Count from 8 a.m. to noon at Beaver Meadow in North Java. Call 585-457-3228 to register.

Dec. 22 – Full Moon Adventure Series: Long Night Moon at DeVeaux Woods State Park from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Call 282-5154 to preregister.

Dec. 26 – Opening day West Central Area Canada goose season through Jan. 13, 2019.

Dec. 26 – Opening day, Western Zone ducks, coots and mergansers through Jan. 11, 2019.

Dec. 28 – Family Nature Quest: Winter Wildlife at Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, starting at 10:30 a.m. Register at 683-5959.

Dec. 28 – Family Snowshoe Walk at Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, starting at 10:30 a.m. Register at 683-5959. Snowshoe rental is $5.

Dec. 29 – Niagara Rapids Birding with naturalist Tom Kerr at Goat Island in Niagara Falls for a morning birding walk from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 585-457-3228 to pre-register.

Dec. 29 – Erie County Trappers Association Fur Handling Seminar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Collins Conservation Club, 2633 Conger Road, Collins. Free. Call Patti at 337-2556 or Hoot at 532-2457 for more info. Fur buyer will be available after the demo.

Dec. 31 – Beaver Island Blizzard Bash at Beaver Island Nature Center from 10 a.m. to noon. A snowshoe hike along the Niagara River. Call 549-1050 to register.