Canisius grad Alan Runkel to be inducted into Ohio Bowling Hall of Fame

Not all good Buffalo area bowlers stay home.

Alan Runkel, who won four Buffalo City Tournament titles in the 1980s, will be inducted into the Ohio Bowling Hall of Fame in the Superior Performance category on Jan. 19 in Columbus.

Runkel, 58, is already a member of the Greater Cincinnati USBC Association Hall of Fame. He was inducted in 2007.

Self-employed as a financial advisor for the last 34 years, the 1983 Canisius College graduate relocated to the Cincinnati area in the 1980s and immediately made his mark in the bowling-rich area of southern Ohio.

Relaxing on the beach in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday during a short vacation, Runkel recalled his start in bowling in Western New York and some of those who helped.

While in Buffalo, Runkel won the 1983 City Tournament scratch singles title, shooting 236-232-268-736. The next year, he swept the City scratch singles, scratch doubles and scratch all-events titles.

He teamed in doubles with the late Nick Maile.

"I met Nick Maile when I was at Canisius and we became good friends. We stood up at each other's wedding," Runkel said.

In singles in 1984, Runkel shot a consistent 245-245-243-733. With a 649 in the team event, his 2,081 won all-events. That year, his scratch scores were good enough to also win the City handicap singles and handicap all-events.

"I'd like to give a shoutout to some guys who gave me direction and help when I was very young," Runkel said. "I used to go to Rose Bowl Lanes in West Seneca, where a man named Dennis Marrone took me under his wing and taught me the five-step approach and got me going in the right direction.

"Another was Blaise 'Ben' Palumbo of the Buffalo Bowling Association. He was very strict on lane conditions back then. I think it helped myself and guys like Mike Faliero, Dave Williamson and Kevin Iwaniak. We learned to be very accurate because he was such a stickler for the rules."

Runkel remembers being drafted by the Southside Lanes team for the BPA Travel league and recalled the teams marching out for the season-opening ceremonies before a packed house on a Saturday at Manor Lanes.

"That was a wonderful league," he said.

At Southside, he was taught some nuances of the sport by Jackie Gak. His success carried on in Cincinnati after he took a job there.

Runkel has won 10 or so titles in the Cincinnati city tournament and his team has captured three of the last five team titles at the famed Hoinke Classic at Western Bowl. He was the Ohio Amateur champion in 1988, which allowed him to go to the Team USA Trials. He finished 10th.

In the 1989 Olympic Festival in Oklahoma City, he teamed with Mark Lewis and Bob Ujvari of Buffalo to win the trios title.

He coached for seven years at St. Xavier High School, turning out league, regional and state championship teams and earning designation from the United State Bowling Congress as a top 100 coach. Three times he was Greater Cincinnati League coach of the year.

In 2015, he won the Greater Cincinnati Masters championship.

Runkel also was frequent competitor on the "King of TV Bowling" series on local television there, much like the "Beat the Champ" show here that was so popular on WBEN-TV for many years and was resurrected two years ago by WBBZ-TV and the local bowling propietors association.

"At the end of the season, they bring back bowlers who have been on the show and have a Champ of Champs show," Runkel said. "I won that three times."

Runkel averages around 227 in one league.

"We do a lot of weekends still," Runkel said. "There's a lot of good younger bowlers, but when they bned another bowler, they're still calling me. I'm fortunate to have my phone ring, as they say."

World Bowling Tour finals set

EJ Tackett, of Bluffton, Ind., claimed the third berth in the 2019 World Bowling Tour men's finals on Jan. 6 in Arlington, Texas. He clinched the spot with a gold-medal performance in all-events in the World Bowling Men's Championship last week in Hong Kong.

Tackett, Anthony Simonsen of Little Elm, Texas; and Stuart Williams of England will bowl for the title on FS1.

Western New York native Liz Johnson, now living in Palatine, Ill.; Danielle McEwan, of Stony Point; and Daria Pajak, of Poland, will meet in the WBT women's final on the same day.

Kreger Memorial

• Ed Mousseau won the 27th annual Keith Kreger Memorial Handicap Tournament held last Sunday at Manor Lanes II. He collected $222 for the win.

Mousseau defeated Barb Maddigan, 202-195, in the championship match after qualifying third with a 676 for three games. Mousseau shot 195 scratch in the title match.

Joey Bellanti led qualifying with 735 (684 scratch). Maddigan was next with 681 (606 scratch). Also among the five qualifiers for the eliminator finals were Robert Miano with 669 and Brian Moran with 667. Mousseau's 214 led the first round. Maddigan and Moran each shot 196, with Maddigan winning the rolloff, 32-29, to advance.

The Tonawandas USBC Association event was open to sanctioned bowlers with averages of 210 or lower. Twenty-nine participated.

• The New York State USBC has an ambitious youth bowling scholarship program that includes seven grants worth a total of $13,400 to graduating high school seniors. There are other scholarship awards for younger bowlers. Information should be available from local youth league directors, who can obtain it through bowlny300@yahoo.com.