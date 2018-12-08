Niagara County passes pawn shop law

The Niagara County Legislature passed a law Tuesday regulating pawn shops and other dealers in secondhand merchandise, in an effort to make it easier to detect and recover stolen property.

Every such shop must pay $250 a year for a county license, and must report all its purchases of property on a special website, including the customer's name, address, date of birth and photo.

The law also requires all secondhand stores to keep their newly acquired merchandise for at least 14 days before reselling it. Licensed dealers will not be allowed to buy goods from anyone under age 18.

There are exemptions for garage sales, established antique stores, used-car dealerships and stores that derive at least half their revenue from selling secondhand clothing.