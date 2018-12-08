NFL power rankings: Week 14
1. Los Angeles Rams (11-1).
Already clinched the NFC West; need a win to secure a bye. (Previous: 1)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-2).
Patrick Mahomes has seven games with four or more TD passes this season, second most in NFL history. (2)
3. New Orleans Saints (10-2).
Drew Brees leads the league in completion percentage (75.5) and passer rating (123.2). (3)
4. New England Patriots (9-3).
Joins the Rams and Chiefs as only teams undefeated at home this season. (4)
5. Houston Texans (9-3).
First team in NFL history to win nine consecutive games following an 0-3 start. (6)
6. Los Angeles Chargers (9-3).
Phillip Rivers has thrown multiple TD passes in every game this season. (8)
7. Chicago Bears (8-4).
Mitch Trubisky is expected to return after missing two games with a shoulder injury. (5)
8. Dallas Cowboys (7-5).
Ezekiel Elliott ranks second in the league with 1,150 rushing yards. (9)
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4-1).
Sure could use Le’Veon Bell right about now. (7)
10. Seattle Seahawks (7-5).
Have won three in a row and are in the driver’s seat for a wild card berth. (12)
11. Baltimore Ravens (7-5).
Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton are only QBs with 400-plus rushing yards and 3-plus rushing TDs. (13)
12. Minnesota Vikings (6-5-1).
Still hanging on to the final playoff spot in the NFC. (11)
13. Philadelphia Eagles (6-6).
Zach Ertz’s 93 catches are a franchise single-season record. (15)
14. Indianapolis Colts (6-6).
Andrew Luck ranks second in the league with 32 TD passes. (10)
15. Carolina Panthers (6-6).
Christian McCaffrey is first in NFL history with 50-plus rushing and 50-plus receiving yards in five consecutive games. (14)
16. Tennessee Titans (7-6).
Have won four straight against Jacksonville. (19)
17. Denver Broncos (6-6).
Phillip Lindsay is one of four undrafted rookies since 1970 with 1,000-plus scrimmage yards in a season. (17)
18. Miami Dolphins (6-6).
Frank Gore needs 43 yards from scrimmage to surpass LaDanian Tomlinson for fifth-most in league history. (20)
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7).
Mike Evans ranks third in the NFL with 1,121 receiving yards. (24)
20. Green Bay Packers (4-7-1).
Aaron Rodgers said he was shocked coach Mike McCarthy was fired. (18)
21. Cleveland Browns (4-7-1).
This could be his ideal landing spot. (21)
22. New York Giants (4-8).
Saquon Barkley’s 954 rushing yards rank third in the league and are most by a rookie in franchise history. (25)
23. Detroit Lions (4-8).
Matthew Stafford has committed eight fourth-quarter turnovers, four in the last two games. (22)
24. Atlanta Falcons (4-8).
Julio Jones leads the league with 1,323 receiving yards. (23)
25. Washington Redskins (6-6).
Mark Sanchez will start his first game since Nov. 26, 2015, with Philadelphia. (16)
26. Buffalo Bills (4-8).
Josh Allen is first QB in Super Bowl Era to rush for 95-plus yards in consecutive games. (26)
27. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9).
Eliminated from the playoffs a season after reaching the AFC title game. (28)
28. Arizona Cardinals (3-9).
Larry Fitzgerald needs one catch to pass Jerry Rice for most with one team in NFL history. (32)
29. Cincinnati Bengals (5-7).
Have won last four games against the Chargers. (27)
30. San Francisco 49ers (2-10).
Undrafted rookie Jeff Wilson Jr. will start at running back in place of the injured Matt Breida. (29)
31. Oakland Raiders (2-10).
Derek Carr hasn’t thrown an interception in last seven games. (30)
32. New York Jets (3-9).
Sam Darnold is expected to start after missing three games with a foot injury. (31)
Story topics: Bills 2018/ nfl power rankings
