NFL power rankings: Week 14

1. Los Angeles Rams (11-1).

Already clinched the NFC West; need a win to secure a bye. (Previous: 1)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-2).

Patrick Mahomes has seven games with four or more TD passes this season, second most in NFL history. (2)

3. New Orleans Saints (10-2).

Drew Brees leads the league in completion percentage (75.5) and passer rating (123.2). (3)

4. New England Patriots (9-3).

Joins the Rams and Chiefs as only teams undefeated at home this season. (4)

5. Houston Texans (9-3).

First team in NFL history to win nine consecutive games following an 0-3 start. (6)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (9-3).

Phillip Rivers has thrown multiple TD passes in every game this season. (8)

7. Chicago Bears (8-4).

Mitch Trubisky is expected to return after missing two games with a shoulder injury. (5)

8. Dallas Cowboys (7-5).

Ezekiel Elliott ranks second in the league with 1,150 rushing yards. (9)

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4-1).

Sure could use Le’Veon Bell right about now. (7)

10. Seattle Seahawks (7-5).

Have won three in a row and are in the driver’s seat for a wild card berth. (12)

11. Baltimore Ravens (7-5).

Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton are only QBs with 400-plus rushing yards and 3-plus rushing TDs. (13)

12. Minnesota Vikings (6-5-1).

Still hanging on to the final playoff spot in the NFC. (11)

13. Philadelphia Eagles (6-6).

Zach Ertz’s 93 catches are a franchise single-season record. (15)

14. Indianapolis Colts (6-6).

Andrew Luck ranks second in the league with 32 TD passes. (10)

15. Carolina Panthers (6-6).

Christian McCaffrey is first in NFL history with 50-plus rushing and 50-plus receiving yards in five consecutive games. (14)

16. Tennessee Titans (7-6).

Have won four straight against Jacksonville. (19)

17. Denver Broncos (6-6).

Phillip Lindsay is one of four undrafted rookies since 1970 with 1,000-plus scrimmage yards in a season. (17)

18. Miami Dolphins (6-6).

Frank Gore needs 43 yards from scrimmage to surpass LaDanian Tomlinson for fifth-most in league history. (20)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7).

Mike Evans ranks third in the NFL with 1,121 receiving yards. (24)

20. Green Bay Packers (4-7-1).

Aaron Rodgers said he was shocked coach Mike McCarthy was fired. (18)

21. Cleveland Browns (4-7-1).

This could be his ideal landing spot. (21)

22. New York Giants (4-8).

Saquon Barkley’s 954 rushing yards rank third in the league and are most by a rookie in franchise history. (25)

23. Detroit Lions (4-8).

Matthew Stafford has committed eight fourth-quarter turnovers, four in the last two games. (22)

24. Atlanta Falcons (4-8).

Julio Jones leads the league with 1,323 receiving yards. (23)

25. Washington Redskins (6-6).

Mark Sanchez will start his first game since Nov. 26, 2015, with Philadelphia. (16)

26. Buffalo Bills (4-8).

Josh Allen is first QB in Super Bowl Era to rush for 95-plus yards in consecutive games. (26)

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9).

Eliminated from the playoffs a season after reaching the AFC title game. (28)

28. Arizona Cardinals (3-9).

Larry Fitzgerald needs one catch to pass Jerry Rice for most with one team in NFL history. (32)

29. Cincinnati Bengals (5-7).

Have won last four games against the Chargers. (27)

30. San Francisco 49ers (2-10).

Undrafted rookie Jeff Wilson Jr. will start at running back in place of the injured Matt Breida. (29)

31. Oakland Raiders (2-10).

Derek Carr hasn’t thrown an interception in last seven games. (30)

32. New York Jets (3-9).

Sam Darnold is expected to start after missing three games with a foot injury. (31)