New electric vehicle charging station at Aurora Senior Center

The Town of Aurora has installed a new electric vehicle charging station at the Senior Center on 101 King St.

The dual-port charging station can be used by any plug-in electric vehicle by accessing ChargePoint’s mobile app or interactive station map. A driver can unlock the charging port with their ChargePoint ID card, ChargePoint App, or by calling the 24/7 ChargePoint 1-800 number displayed on the station screen. Level Two charging stations like the one installed in the Town of Aurora add about 10 to 20 miles of driving range per hour of charge.

The installation is part of a statewide effort to make more charging stations available across the state. In addition to the Town of Aurora, charging stations were recently installed in the Cheektowaga Town Ice Rink and Skate Park, Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park, Como Lake Park in Lancaster and Buffalo Harbor.