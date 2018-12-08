Share this article

print logo

New electric vehicle charging station at Aurora Senior Center

| Published | Updated

The Town of Aurora has installed a new electric vehicle charging station at the Senior Center on 101 King St.

The dual-port charging station can be used by any plug-in electric vehicle by accessing ChargePoint’s mobile app or interactive station map. A driver can unlock the charging port with their ChargePoint ID card, ChargePoint App, or by calling the 24/7 ChargePoint 1-800 number displayed on the station screen. Level Two charging stations like the one installed in the Town of Aurora add about 10 to 20 miles of driving range per hour of charge.

The installation is part of a statewide effort to make more charging stations available across the state. In addition to the Town of Aurora, charging stations were recently installed in the Cheektowaga Town Ice Rink and Skate Park, Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park, Como Lake Park in Lancaster and Buffalo Harbor.

Sandra Tan – Sandra Tan primarily covers stories related to Erie County government. A Buffalo News staff reporter since 2000, she previously covered Buffalo Public Schools, Amherst and other communities. She is particularly interested in shedding light on issues and people that tell us something important about how we live. email: stan@buffnews.com
There are no comments - be the first to comment