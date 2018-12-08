My View: The era of teens doing chores is a long time passing

By Barbara Hole

While raking the autumn leaves with my husband on a recent Sunday, I was reminded of the catchy tune and lyrics from Pete Seeger’s song “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?”

I was not musing about the Vietnam War and the loss of so many lives that Seeger wrote about. I was musing about something else missing from today’s landscape. Where have all the teenagers gone? It has not escaped me that in recent years the sight of a teenager cutting grass, raking leaves or shoveling snow is highly unusual.

Now there are power mowers, snow blowers, leaf blowers and hired help or tired adults to run them. This may not be a loss to the end product, as the chores get done. But it is a loss to the teenagers in myriad ways.

Growing up in a Buffalo suburb, I still have memories of pushing the hand lawn mower and using my imagination to make different patterns on the lawn as I navigated the familiar property. Raking leaves on a cool fall day was exhilarating, as was watching the leaf pile grow in preparation for a leaf fight among the neighborhood children.

And on cold, snowy mornings my older brothers woke early so they could be the first to knock on a neighbor’s door to offer shoveling services for a modest fee.

Helping out at home was just something we did. We were not alone. Most teenagers back then were expected to do the same. And interestingly, spending time outdoors working up a sweat and seeing the fruits of our labor did something for our soul. Time spent doing physical labor allows for reflection, and creative ideas can emerge while favorite songs flow through the mind. Even solutions to problems may emerge as one focuses on the task at hand. I guess you could call it a meditation of sorts. And the best part is seeing the results.

As my four children reached their teen years, they were not exempt from these household duties. There was always a fair amount of grumbling, but they got the jobs done. In fact, some of them took on the same tasks for neighbors. They all had to earn their spending money.

One summer when we were installing a brick patio in our backyard, they were all commissioned to help with the project. For hours on a hot summer day, they removed old bricks from the ground, placed them in a wheelbarrow and hauled them to a different location, where they unloaded and stacked them, only to return for another round of heavy lifting. I told them that in the future, whenever they saw a person doing heavy labor, they would respect the person for the hard work they were doing.

I think it is sad that teenagers today are not benefiting from these experiences. They get their exercise after being transported to organized sports events or walking a short distance to a school bus stop. Even the sight of kids carrying book bags, lunch boxes and walking to and from school is a rarity. Who from my generation doesn’t have memories of those walks to and from school, rain or shine, snow ball fights and stops at the candy store?

The teenagers that are gone from today’s outdoor scene are likely far more adept at navigating social media and managing in their technological world than us. But given the fast pace of their world, it is sad that they do not take the opportunity to detach and engage in a world where they will emerge physically exhausted yet refreshed in body and mind.

Where have all the teenagers gone? Gone to electronic devices everywhere. When will they ever learn? When will they ever learn?

Barbara Hole, of Buffalo, is retired from the Advancement Division at the University at Buffalo.