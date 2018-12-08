Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Tampa Bay Lightning. Rolling along with Domingue in goal for injured Vasilevskiy. (1)

2. Toronto Maple Leafs. Incredible hands of Tavares, Matthews on display in thriller against Sabres. (2)

3. Nashville Predators. With key injuries up front, young forwards getting valuable ice time (4)

4. Colorado Avalanche. Rantanen remains atop scoring race -- and on 133-point pace. (5)

5. Calgary Flames. Giordano, Lomberg suspended after rugged game with Wild. (11)

6. Buffalo Sabres. Brutal schedule finally starting to lighten up in games, quality of opponents. (3)

7. Winnipeg Jets. Laine sitting at 62-goal pace. (9)

8. Washington Capitals. Wilson gets comeuppance at hands of Vegas' Reaves. (7)

9. Columbus Blue Jackets. Flu-ridden Tortorella goes viral by wearing hoodie behind the bench. (6)

Torts is coaching an NHL hockey game in a hoodie tonight. Be like Torts.pic.twitter.com/V88YAisutu — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) December 7, 2018

10. Dallas Stars. Shoot past Sharks for fourth straight win. (13)

11. Anaheim Ducks. Won five in a row before home loss to Canes. (16)

12. Vegas Golden Knights. Won eight of 10 to get back in Pacific contention. (14)

13. Montreal Canadiens. No goals in 12 games for No. 3 overall pick Kotkaniemi. (19)

14. Boston Bruins. A 5-7-4 road record has stalled push to catch Sabres, whom they host next Sunday. (8)

15. San Jose Sharks. Are they ever going to get going or are they simply too old? (12)

16. Minnesota Wild. Blanked in Calgary, endured 7-2 drubbing in Edmonton. (10)

17. Edmonton Oilers. Hitchcock has them streaking at 6-2-1 heading into Sunday night showdown vs. Flames. (20)

18. Carolina Hurricanes. Loved the look of dark-vs-dark jersey game in Anaheim with red vs. black. (17)

19. Detroit Red Wings. Sensational breakaway goal in OT by Larkin is the winner at Toronto. (21)

20. Pittsburgh Penguins. Here they come from last in East: Back-to-back six-goal games lift them within a point of a playoff slot. (22)

21. New York Islanders. The old times continue when Penguins visit new Nassau Coliseum Monday night. (18)

22. Arizona Coyotes. At 7-5-1, join Flames as only Pacific Division teams with winning road record. (26)

23. New York Rangers. NHL-high four shootout wins a key to still being in the hunt. (15)

24. Florida Panthers. Team Mediocre: Earned 27 points in first 27 games. (28)

25. Ottawa Senators. Have finally dropped to bottom of Atlantic, where they probably belong. (24)

26. Vancouver Canucks. Nov. 10 collapse in Buffalo started 2-10-2 slide out of contention. (23)

27. New Jersey Devils. Just 3-10-1 with minus-22 goal differential on road. (25)

28. Philadelphia Flyers. Matinee in Buffalo opens last-ditch, five-game roadie that moves to Winnipeg and Western Canada. (29)

29. St. Louis Blues. Finally shut down Laine, avoided season series sweep with 1-0 win in Winnipeg. (30)

30. Chicago Blackhawks. Kane's last 14 games: One goal, minus-5 rating. (27)

31. Los Angeles Kings. Quick 1-3 since return, season stats sink to 3.52 and .884. (31)

32. Seattle Somethings. Emerald City fans will throw the salmon in celebration. A great addition in 2021.