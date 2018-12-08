MERLETTI, Dr. Henry P.

MERLETTI - Dr. Henry P. 88, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at O.L.P Nursing Care Residence. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Teodoro and Maria (Mastorgio) Merletti; loving husband of Pasqualine "Lee or Lena" (DiPietro) Merletti; dear father of Dr. Theodore Merletti, Paul (Laurie Ricciardi) Merletti, Lisa (Greg) Ball, Dr. Michael (Joanna Cipollitti) Merletti, Lynne (Dan) Tompkins, Laurie (David) Kwiatkowski and John (Nicole DiBacco) Merletti; cherished grandfather to Christina and Matthew Ball, Maria and Leah Tompkins, Gabriella and Victoria Merletti, Catie and Lauren Merletti, Alaina and Jacob Kwiatkowski, and Luke Merletti; brother-in-law of Frank (Karen) DiPietro; uncle to Susan, Sandra and Mark Merletti; and great-uncle to Tyler and Andreas. He was predeceased by his brother, Eligio (Violet) Merletti. Dr. Merletti practiced Podiatry in Niagara Falls for 55 years until his retirement in 2012. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 9th from 3 - 8 P.M. at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 AM in Holy Family Parish at St. Joseph Church, 1413 Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY. Everyone, please assemble at the church. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to the Heart, Love and Soul, 939 Ontario Ave., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 or Niagara University Alumni Chapel, Freshman Dr., Niagara Falls, NY 14305. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.