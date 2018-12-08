McDONNELL, James R., Dr.

McDONNELL - James R., Dr. January 16, 1932 - December 4, 2018.

Beloved and devoted husband of the late Carol L.; father of Heather (Carol S.) and James G. (Karen); and grandfather of Rachel. Dr. Jim is survived by many nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. Dr. McDonnell is an alumnus of SUNY Fredonia (B.S.), SUC Buffalo (M.S.) and the University of Wisconsin at Madison (Ph.D.) He taught American and Labor history at SUC Buffalo before retiring to pursue a successful career in arbitration. He was a member of the National Academy of Arbitrators and the American Arbitration Association. Dr. McDonnell had three passions in life; his family, education and barbershopping. Dr. Jim was a 50-plus year member of the Barbershop Harmony Society or SPEBSQSA. He sang with The Friends of Harmony chorus and several championship quartets. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring of 2019. Donations in his memory may be made to the Office of Alumni Affairs, at SUNY of Fredonia,

286 Central Ave., Fredonia, NY 14063 or the University of Wisconsin at Madison, Wisconsin Alumni Association, 650 N. Lake St., Madison, WI 53706.