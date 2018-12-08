Pastor Eric Johns and volunteers from the Buffalo Dream Center continued their effort to distribute boxes of food and toys to 3,000 needy families this month with a giveaway Saturday at the Belle Center, at Maryland Street and Busti Avenue.

Michelle Johns, the pastor's wife, said about 250 families pre-registered for boxes at the Belle Center, and about 50 more showed up without notice.

In all, the church plans 16 distributions in Buffalo and Niagara Falls, with another large one set for 1 p.m. next Saturday, Dec. 15 at the Dream Center, 286 Lafayette Ave.

The church needs about 2,000 more new, unwrapped toys to meet its goal, Eric Johns said. They may be dropped off at the Dream Center; the Amherst Alliance Church, 3915 Millersport Highway; and St. George's Church, 1910 Falls St., Niagara Falls.