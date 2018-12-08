Lockport officers track suspects with distinctive footprints in snow

Lockport police arrested a couple Friday night on charges connected to attempts to enter parked cars at four homes on Park Lane Circle.

Police said they followed footprints in the snow, one set with a Nike logo and the other with an unusual bear claw design, and eventually located the suspects at a home on East Avenue, where the man was hiding under the porch and the woman was caught on the porch, covered in snow.

Officer Robert Holmes reported that the man – Travis A. Vincent, 25, of Chestnut Street, Newfane – told him, "I'm not going to lie to you, Holmes. You got me."

Also arrested was Vincent's girlfriend, Haley L. Tall, 23, of Ridge Road, Hartland. Both were charged with conspiracy and Tall with petit larceny.