Lockport man mulls new trial on sex charges after winning appeal

Jose Rosario of Lockport, who has served five years of a seven-year sentence for sexual abuse, may have a new trial, after his guilty pleas were invalidated on Nov. 9.

After a Niagara County Court appearance Friday, his new attorney, Michael S. Deal, said he will discuss whether to plead guilty again or try a rape charge that carries a 25-year maximum sentence.

Rosario, 38, was charged with raping a woman in 2013 after allegedly slipping a knockout drug into her drink. He pleaded guilty to lesser charges during his trial.

But the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court ruled that Judge Matthew J. Murphy III should have nailed down whether Rosario believed the woman was physically helpless. State law says a lack of such knowledge could be a defense.