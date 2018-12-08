Lockport homeless shelter faces funding shortfall

An official of Lockport CARES, a not-for-profit organization serving Lockport's homeless, said Friday the group will have to keep one of its two neighboring houses closed unless donations increase by 25 percent.

Promotions director Toby Mansfield said the shelter at 192 Genesee St. was closed for repairs in May, and will stay closed unless a $50,000 funding gap can be filled. The shelter at 188 Genesee St. remains open with a nine-person capacity. The other building had 11 beds.

"We are full at 188 all the time," Mansfield said. "Over the last five years we have averaged about 250 (clients). Last year was a record number — 275."

To reopen the second house, the organization also would need another 60 to 100 volunteers, Mansfield said. Donations can be made at lockportcares.org.