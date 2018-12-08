Law holds adults liable for letting partying teens use drugs on their property

The Erie County Legislature unanimously approved an expanded "Social Host Law" on Thursday that makes it illegal for adults to knowingly permit anyone on their property under the age of 21 to consume illegal and narcotic drugs. The original law already made it illegal for adults to allow minors to drink alcohol on their property. An adult's own children are exempt from the law.

The goal of the expanded law, sponsored by Legislator Lynne Dixon, I-Hamburg, is to discourage parents from hosting parties for youth and teens at which alcohol or drugs will be present. The law, which would be enforced by police, would fine adult offenders $250 for a first offense and up to $1,000 for repeat offenses.

