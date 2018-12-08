KUREK, Carol A.

Kurek - Carol A.

Of Lackawanna, NY, December 5, 2018. Beloved daughter of the late Edward and Helen (nee Darmstedter) Kurek; dearest sister of Thomas (Jan) Kurek, Mary (Dan) Gorthy, and Mike (Donna) Kurek; loving aunt of Brenda (Jeff) Mendola, Chris (Jessica) Gorthy, Kelly (Kevin) Siegel, Tom Kurek, Laena Kurek (Rick Nagel), and Ryan Kurek; also survived by great-nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 3-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell (please assemble at Church). Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Carol was a proud member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court #1311. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com