Of Orchard Park, passed into his new life on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, after many months of heart problems and Alzheimer's disease. Beloved husband of almost 63 years to Suzanne (nee Schultz) Kulp; dearest father of Jos. Robert "Bob" Jr. (Barbara), Kaaren S. (John) Montgomery, Kevin E. and Kenneth C. "K.C." (Danielle) Kulp; grandfather of John R. Montgomery, M.D., Michael Montgomery, Lieut. J. Robert Kulp III, Mary Katherine Kulp, Austin J. Kulp, Kyle C. Kulp, Rebecca J. Kulp, Lauren S. Kulp, Ainsley V. Kulp and Kenna C. Kulp; half-brother of Charles (Mary) Kulp; predeceased by his sister, Ellen Marie (Kulp) Daly. The family will be present Saturday and Sunday from 4-8 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker Rd. (near Rte. 219), where prayers will be offered on Monday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM from Nativity of Our Lord Church, Orchard Park. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com