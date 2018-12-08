KUBIAK, Margaret Mary

KUBIAK - Margaret Mary Of Deltona, FL, age 77, passed away on December 5, 2018. Margaret was born November 13, 1941; the daughter of the late William and Theodora Kubiak in Buffalo, NY. She retired from the banking industry as a loan officer. She enjoyed traveling and taking cruises with her many dear friends. Margaret is survived by her brother Michael Kubiak and several cousins. A visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Deltona Memorial Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, December 10, 2018, at 10 AM, at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Deltona Memorial Gardens, Orange City, FL. At the request of family, no flowers please. www.deltonamemorialfuneralhome.com